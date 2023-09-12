MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State University just received an award from money.com, which rates colleges across the country based on educational quality and costs.

Minot State scored a four-star rating from money.com as one of the best colleges in America and is one of four universities in the state to earn this.

“This rating from money.com is really big for us. Money.com is one of the more reputable rating agencies when it comes to the colleges and universities in the U.S. To get the four-star rating is big,” said Cole Krueger, the marketing director at Minot State University.

Krueger says they are routinely reviewing their academics.

Right now some of their programs that are shining are cybersecurity and operations and data science.

Cybersecurity and data science are two industries booming in North Dakota and having a state school offering degrees in these disciplines is very important; especially when it comes to filling our North Dakota workforce.

“This is reassurance that we are focusing on the right things because the methodology of these rankings looks at the quality of the education, the affordability of the education, and the outcomes regarding your students and their employment post-attendance. So it is just reinforcing that we are doing something right here,” said Krueger.

MSU is prioritizing North Dakotan students, specifically western North Dakotan students.

And if tuition is too much for some of our students, the school offers several types of scholarships.

91% of MSU’s freshmen who attend full-time received grants or scholarships.

“We are one of the most affordable schools in the country and we are proud of that. I think we worked hard at it. On the fundraising side, we give out over $2.25 million in aid each year to students to keep that affordability down, to keep the debt down. And we are ranked as one of the top most affordable schools in the country,” said Rick Hedberg, the vice president for advancement at Minot State University.

According to money.com, MSU has the lowest median student debt of all North Dakota University system schools around $19,610.

For graduates, money.com reports the average early career salary is $47,000 and graduates found work in all counties in North Dakota.