Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot State University Red and Green student newspaper moves online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minot State University student newspaper, Red and Green, is moving to an online format starting with its spring issues due to COVID-19 and the university’s move to remote classes.

“It’s been a challenge for students to suddenly transition to online classes, and the Red and Green staff has been faced with some difficulties since we can no longer meet in person to plan stories, but we’re utilizing Facetime and email to try to bridge that gap,” said Red and Green editor Shalom Baer.

“Even though we won’t have a physical paper this semester, we’ll still strive to provide news to students and keep everyone connected during this abnormal time,” Baer added.

The newspaper will connect with its readership via daily social media updates and by adding several news stories a week to the website RedGreenPaper.com. The Red and Green can be found on Facebook @MinotStateRedGreen, Instagram @MSURedGreen, and Twitter @RGNewspaper.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/6"

Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Mostly cloudy & warm"

Andrew Miller

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Miller"

COVID-19 Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Recovery"

UMary Holy Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Holy Week"

Mental Health Coping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health Coping"

Change.org Petition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change.org Petition"

Williston Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Track"

Robert One Minute 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-5"

Paradiso Gives Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paradiso Gives Back"

Earl the Reading Donkey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earl the Reading Donkey"

Coronavirus Numbers 4-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Numbers 4-5"

Amidon Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amidon Testing"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Germ Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Germ Off"

Off-sale Take out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Off-sale Take out"

MLK Assassination Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MLK Assassination Anniversary"

Abbot Rapid Test

Thumbnail for the video titled "Abbot Rapid Test"

Local Newspaper Cuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Newspaper Cuts"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge