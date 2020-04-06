Minot State University Red and Green student newspaper moves online

The Minot State University student newspaper, Red and Green, is moving to an online format starting with its spring issues due to COVID-19 and the university’s move to remote classes.

“It’s been a challenge for students to suddenly transition to online classes, and the Red and Green staff has been faced with some difficulties since we can no longer meet in person to plan stories, but we’re utilizing Facetime and email to try to bridge that gap,” said Red and Green editor Shalom Baer.

“Even though we won’t have a physical paper this semester, we’ll still strive to provide news to students and keep everyone connected during this abnormal time,” Baer added.

The newspaper will connect with its readership via daily social media updates and by adding several news stories a week to the website RedGreenPaper.com. The Red and Green can be found on Facebook @MinotStateRedGreen, Instagram @MSURedGreen, and Twitter @RGNewspaper.