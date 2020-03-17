Minot State University student returns from study abroad to immediate isolation

University Study abroad programs are supposed to be an unforgettable experience for any college student.

For one student from Minot State University, living the dream overseas quickly turned into a nightmare.

“My study abroad experience was a once in a lifetime opportunity. It was the best five — five and a half weeks of my life,” said Brenna Tschetter, MSU student.

Tschetter of Minot was living every college student’s dream, traveling across Europe while taking classes in the Czech Republic. Then, news of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the fun to come to a screeching halt.

“So we didn’t even, I know on March 1 we didn’t even have a single case and then March 2 we had three pop up, and now it’s gotten to 298,” she said.

Tschetter had just days to pack up and fly back to the United States — leaving her friends and potential for more new experiences behind her.

“I went to bed for a couple hours and then my parents called me at like 6:30 in the morning. And we rushed and booked tickets home for, this was Thursday now, so we booked tickets home for Friday at 5. And, yeah I got out of there basically as quick as I could,” she said.

Despite the trip being cut so short, Tschetter said she will never forget the people she met or the lessons she learned.

Tschetter is currently showing no symptoms of coronavirus and is in self-isolation just a precaution.