MSU students to move out of residence halls by March 30

Last week, Minot State University made the decision to finish the semester remotely. But what does that mean for students living in the residence halls?

Michael Linnell, director of university communications, said there are 386 students that live on campus.

A letter was sent out earlier this week informing students they need to move out by March 30.

Linnell said this letter is not an eviction notice and students needing extra time need to contact the university at msu.housing@minotstate.edu.

Students should not go on campus if they feel sick and limit the number of people that help them move out.

“We’re certainly trying to keep all of the social distancing protocols in place while we’re doing this. And that was part of the reason for the letter was to help formulate that plan, when people were coming and when they’re not. We’ve had about a quarter of the students that we’ve contacted move out at this point,” Linnell said.

Linnell also said there are some students who are unable to move out, but students who do move out will be reimbursed for a pro-rated amount for housing and the meal plan.