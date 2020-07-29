Minot State University will mandate students to wear masks in the fall, along with other social distancing rules

Colleges and universities throughout North Dakota are finalizing the plans that will be in place this fall.

We found out what Minot State University’s plans are for the upcoming semester, and the biggest difference students will see.

MSU’s campus is quiet now, but in a few weeks, students will back in class– and the classroom experience will be unlike any previous year.

“We have decided that we are going to wear masks,” said Laurie Geller, Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Geller says starting Aug. 17, MSU will require that students, faculty and staff wear masks in indoor spaces like classrooms and common areas, such as the dining hall.

Geller added, “It’s a lot of people in a small area so we just want to follow the safety protocol.

CDC has recommended this, our state board of higher ed, which is our governing board has also passed a resolution encouraging us to do this.”

Another change students will see? Hy-Flex, or Hybrid-Flexible classes. The format will allow students to attend class either in person or online.

“So they may be sitting in their dorm room or apartment or whatever and they can hear everything that is being said in the classroom. There will be mics in the ceilings and they can also be seen through other people’s computer screens,” said Geller.

She says they’re still working out the kinks for more hands-on classes, like ceramics or science labs.

Professor Dan Ringrose says students aren’t the only ones who will have to get used to the new style.

“It is more work than before, but it’s different work and we’ve always used electronic tools, digital tools, and pieces of support materials that are online anyway,” said Ringrose.

And as for the traditional idea of campus life, the Vice President of Student Affairs says things like hanging out in the Beaver Dam can still happen just at a distance.

“Really sacrificing some of those normal activities that we might have, and just do those things in smaller groups. It doesn’t mean that we want our students just to be sitting inside their residence halls or apartments, we still want them to be actively engaged,” said Vice President of Student Affairs, Kevin Harmon.

The university says it’s watching cases closely, and staying in close contact with state health officials.

And above all, they’re eager to welcome students back after a long summer.

Other schools like Dakota College at Bottineau also plan to have hybrid classes this fall.