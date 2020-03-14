Minot State University working on a plan for students taking hands-on classes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot State University announced Thursday that in-person classes will be held remotely for two weeks following next week’s spring break.

The campus will remain open and if students need to pay a bill or meet with someone, they will still be able to do that. Residence halls and dining services will also remain open.

For students and teachers with more hands-on classes, staff is working out exactly what to do.

“Music lessons, some of our lab classes, we’re going to have to be a little bit more creative. Our faculty are working through some of those kinds of things right now on what can be done during this intervening couple of weeks and then what might have to be done once we hopefully are back to resuming business as usual during the month of April,” said Steve Shirley, president MSU.

Shirley also said the custodial staff has taken extra steps to wipe down frequently-used surfaces like doors knobs and tables. Around 80 hand-sanitizing stations have been installed on campus over the last week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Blood Donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Donations"

UMary Dale Lennon

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Dale Lennon"

Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Tom Schrader"

Starbucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks"

Thinking Spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thinking Spring"

Stunt Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stunt Dogs"

State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/13"

Dickinson Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Death"

Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning Storm Team forecast 3/13"

Cooler temps with weekend snow chances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cooler temps with weekend snow chances"

furry friends meet twigs and bugsy

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friends meet twigs and bugsy"

Class A Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls"

Class A Boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Boys"

Class B Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Basketball"

First Responders Staying Healthy

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Staying Healthy"

No State of Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "No State of Emergency"

School Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Prep"

Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Local Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Businesses"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge