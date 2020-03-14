Minot State University working on a plan for students taking hands-on classes

Minot State University announced Thursday that in-person classes will be held remotely for two weeks following next week’s spring break.

The campus will remain open and if students need to pay a bill or meet with someone, they will still be able to do that. Residence halls and dining services will also remain open.

For students and teachers with more hands-on classes, staff is working out exactly what to do.

“Music lessons, some of our lab classes, we’re going to have to be a little bit more creative. Our faculty are working through some of those kinds of things right now on what can be done during this intervening couple of weeks and then what might have to be done once we hopefully are back to resuming business as usual during the month of April,” said Steve Shirley, president MSU.

Shirley also said the custodial staff has taken extra steps to wipe down frequently-used surfaces like doors knobs and tables. Around 80 hand-sanitizing stations have been installed on campus over the last week.