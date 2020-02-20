Minot State University’s Addiction Studies degree named No. 16 in country

Minot State University’s Bachelor of Science in Addiction Studies was named No. 16 in the country, according to Great Value College’s 23 Most Affordable Bachelor’s in Addiction Studies for 2020.

MSU is the only university in North Dakota offering the four-year addiction studies degree and began training addiction counselors in 1987. Graduates of the program receive a Bachelor of Science degree and with the completion of the nine-month practicum will be eligible to take the examination to qualify as a Licensed Addiction Counselor.

“If you’re looking for a well-established low-cost addictions studies program that isn’t afraid to change with the demands of the profession, take a good look at Minot State University’s cheap BS in Addiction Studies,” the study said. “Sample classes include Dynamics of Addiction, Advanced Counseling, Psychopharmacology, and Professional Relations & Ethics.”