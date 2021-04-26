Minot State University’s annual gala fundraiser bringing scholarships to students

An area university missed out on about $100,000 after its annual fundraiser was canceled last year.

The Minot State University Gala helps to raise money for scholarships and alumni activities.

This year, MSU gave out a total of $33,000 to 28 students for the upcoming school year, but they get as many as 175 applicants a year.

The director of alumni relations and annual giving says the cancellation didn’t do as much damage as it could have, but they’re looking forward to this year’s Gala, which is is May 7 at the Clarion Hotel.

“It’s a great night for Minot State. It brings the community together. It brings, you know, the businesses that are supportive of Minot State together and it just gives us a really nice opportunity to kind of say, ‘Thank you’ and help us raise some money for a great cause,” said Janna McKechnie.

There are different items you can bid on. A Carson Wentz signed jersey and vacation homes are a couple of the big prizes.

You can buy tickets at the MSU alumni office.