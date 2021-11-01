Minot State waives application fees for all students for the first time

Applying for college just got much easier.

Minot State University is waiving its $35 application fee for students as long as the application is in this month.

This offer is also extended to students who could not take advantage of the Bank of North Dakota refund window.

Admissions Counselor Lexi Clark said this is being offered in hopes of encouraging more students to apply.

“We do know that some students aren’t able to pay the $35 application fee so we want everyone to have this opportunity to apply at Minot State and make Minot state their new home when looking at colleges and universities,” Clark said.

This will make it the first time the school is waiving application fees for all students.