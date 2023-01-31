MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot State is going to welcome high school junior and senior students that are enrolled in the Aspire Scholars Program for a day of events that will help them prepare for a job in the education field.

According to a news release, Aspire Day of Learning is set for February 8 and is going to help students explore teacher education, early childhood education, special education, and speech-language pathology.

Faculty and education majors at the university will be leading the students through interactive sessions.

“We are very excited to welcome potential future educators to campus for a day of celebrating the profession of teaching,” said Minot State Professor and Head of the MSU Teach Education Unit Lisa Borden-King. “We sincerely believe that this program will help to engage high school students in the profession of teaching and thereby increase the number of individuals pursuing education as a career.”

This group of Aspire Scholars are enrolled in a special education class through Minot State, and the university designed the program to partner with North Dakota K-12 districts in identifying and training high school students that want to be educators.

This effort is designed to address shortages in teaching fields in the state.