Minot State welcomes daycare to open new location on campus

An area university is offering a little more on-campus that suits both its students and their kids.
Minot State University is now in partnership with Magic City Day Care to offer daycare services right on campus.
The daycare is for children ages 2-12 and it is located in the lower level of Dakota Hall.
MSU Student Affairs Vice President Kevin Harmon tells KX News this collaboration will allow the university to better serve students in programs like education, nursing, and early childhood.
He says students in those programs, as well as programs alike, will have full access to train and get experience towards their future careers.
“Childcare has been something that has been a part of the conversation here at Minot State for decades, as long as I’ve worked at Minot State, it’s an issue that we’ve been trying to address, but it’s really been a difficult task,” Harmon said.
Magic City Day Care officially opened its doors on campus last Thursday.
This is now their second location in Minot.