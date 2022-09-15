MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A university is now helping high school students, businesses, and colleges reach out to each other.

Futurepalooza is an event held each fall in the Minot State Dome that opens the eyes of local high school students to various careers.

In 2021, over 750 high school juniors and seniors attended Futurepalooza, and this year, MSU welcomed over 900 students to campus.

On the first floor students, could talk to local businesses and franchises, and on the third floor, students explored their college options.

“Ones that are in this region and they can just kind of get a feel, it’s not one size fits all for students in my opinion so that way they can kind of see some different options for when they graduate and kind of see what they would be interested in,” said Minot State Admissions Counselor, Emily Norman.

Minot State is happy that they can help out local businesses and high school students network by setting up a meeting location.