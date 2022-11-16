MINOT, ND (KXNET) — With residential streets virtually complete in terms of snow plowing, Minot street crews are now focusing on snow removal in downtown Minot.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, crews Tuesday night began the process of removing the large piles of snow plowed up by sidewalks downtown, primarily around Main Street.

“Expect … a little ‘beep beep’ and a little ‘vroom vroom’ as we scoop and haul those piles. Keep vehicles off the roads where it’s marked. (We have signs),” the post reads.