MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Symphony Orchestra is going to present an evening of Christmas classics with “Holiday Magic” on Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m.

According to a news release, this event will take place at Minot State University in Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

The evening will include holiday favorites from “The Nutcracker Suite,” “The Polar Express,” “Sleigh Ride,” “A Christmas Festival,” and “Rudolph, Bells, & Holly.”

“A Merry Christmas Sing Along” will encourage everyone to participate.

The Minot High School Choir with special guests Marla Fogderud and Philip Zawisza will be directed by Lindsay Kerzmann and will be joining the symphony for Christmas classics like “Te Deum” and “Christmas Day.”

Fogderud is an associate professor of music at Northern State University in Aberdeen, SD, and teaches voice, opera, and music history-related courses. She’s a regular performer in the region and will make her debut with the Minot Symphony Orchestra.

Zawisza returns to Minot when he performed Efrain Amaya’s operatic excerpts with the Minot Symphony Orchestra. He’s an assistant professor of voice at the University of Minnesota.

The Minot Symphony Orchestra will have a donation station for the Minot Area Community Foundation to collect items for the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry.

The most requested products are:

Canned meats

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Macaroni and cheese

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits in juice (not syrup)

Nutritional cereal

These items can be brought to the concert on Dec. 10 beginning at 6 p.m. or placed in the Donation Station outside of Old Main.

Donations can also be dropped off at Lien’s Jewelry (107 Main St. South in Minot) during regular business hours (Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

If 1,000 pounds of food are collected, the food pantry will also receive $1,000.

Tickets for “Holiday Magic” start at $30 for adults. There are discounts for active military, seniors, and students.

All tickets are available on their website or through the box office at (701) 858-4228.

It is encouraged to get your tickets in advance.