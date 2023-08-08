MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Coming up with $17 million is no easy feat.

That’s what Minot City Council members are being tasked with as they start to finalize the budget for next year. City leaders have already started to work on the ins and outs of the $200 million citywide budget for next year, and Minot taxpayers may have to take on some of the burden.

Homeowners could see a rise in property taxes of $2.84 per $100,000 of a home. There is a proposed increase in garbage collection fees too — 50 cents more for a 65-gallon cart and a $1.00 increase for a 95-gallon cart. And a $2.00 a-month residential utility fee, as well as a $4.00 a-month commercial utility fee for flood control maintenance.

“The majority of this additional 17 million in spending is accounted for by NAWS projects, flood control projects, and the puppy dog coolie stormwater project,” explained Minot City Manager Harold Stewart. “Like many businesses and citizens throughout the community, we’ve experienced inflationary pressures — cost of materials and parts, service, and all those kinds of things that have increased significantly over the last 12 to 24 months.”

The citizens of Minot aren’t the only ones who are paying for this, however: Stuart notes that says city leaders have had to make some sacrifices on their end as well.

“We also made some cuts in personnel costs,” he continued. “Dome cuts, operational costs, and cuts in other capital expenditures throughout — all representing about $8.8 million in cuts that city staff have made to help balance the budget for the 2024 year.”

There are many moving parts that could impact people in the 2024 budget, so council members are encouraging those in the area to look over the presentation and attend public meetings to voice their comments or concerns.

“This is how you get engaged with your city government. These are the meetings you come to,” said Minot City Council Member, Paul Pitner. “This is the time to be involved. So, I’d like to see the Dais full, I’d like to see plenty of questions and comments between now and these dates.”

As the preliminary budget could change before it is finalized in October, a public hearing for neighbors to voice their concerns is set for September 18.