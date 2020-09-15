Minot teacher among 4 finalists for Teach of the Year Award

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler honored a teacher of the year finalist today in Minot.

Kristie Reinke is 1 of 4 teachers in the running for the title this year. The world geography teacher at Jim Hill Middle school has been with the district for 17 years. We spoke to Reinke today after a pep rally celebrating her accomplishment. She says it all seems unreal.

“It’s excitement but it’s also nervousness. I just work with some of the best teachers around and for me to stand up and get some type of recognition, where any of them could be up there getting that very same recognition. It’s humbling,” said Reinke.

The winner of the 2021 North Dakota teacher of the year title will be announced September 21st at the state capitol. Cory Volk, a science teacher at Bismarck’s South Central High School, is also in the running to become the teacher of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss