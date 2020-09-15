Minot teacher among 4 finalists for Teach of the Year Award

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler honored a teacher of the year finalist today in Minot.

Kristie Reinke is 1 of 4 teachers in the running for the title this year. The world geography teacher at Jim Hill Middle school has been with the district for 17 years. We spoke to Reinke today after a pep rally celebrating her accomplishment. She says it all seems unreal.

“It’s excitement but it’s also nervousness. I just work with some of the best teachers around and for me to stand up and get some type of recognition, where any of them could be up there getting that very same recognition. It’s humbling,” said Reinke.

The winner of the 2021 North Dakota teacher of the year title will be announced September 21st at the state capitol. Cory Volk, a science teacher at Bismarck’s South Central High School, is also in the running to become the teacher of the year.