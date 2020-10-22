Minot teacher recognized as educator of the year

A local teacher is being recognized with a state-wide honor.

Janae Ronning is an English Language Learning instructor at the Adult Learning Center in Minot.

She was named educator of the year by the North Dakota Association of Lifelong Learners for her hard work and dedication.

She’s been teaching English as a second language since 2012 and has helped over 200 students.

Many of her students are doctors, lawyers or teachers in their home countries, and take her classes to pursue similar careers in the U.S.

“I don’t even have words to explain how good of a feeling that is, and that’s the reward I get from teaching is knowing I’m doing good for people and helping them and I ultimately helping their lives be better,” Ronning said.

When she isn’t teaching, she coaches volleyball at Bishop Ryan, Zumba and yoga.

