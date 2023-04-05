MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Surface runoff from melting snow is an essential water resource for communities and ecosystems — but when snow melts too fast over a short period of time, it can be destructive, causing floods, dam failures, and property damage.

The warmer forecast next week is a dream for most, but a nightmare for city crews, as minor flooding concerns rise along with the temperatures.

As a result of this surge. Minot workers will be busy clearing excessive amounts of water, sandbagging, and filling potholes.

The main concern for city crews will be cleaning and steaming sewage drains to ensure water flows freely for residents.

“The water tries to flow into our sewer system,” explained City of Minot Public Information Officer, Derek Hackett. “Sometimes, those get gunked up with leaves and garbage, or they get frozen at night — so they have to steam or clean out catch basins. Spring time, the transitional season’s very very busy for our street and our public works crew.”

The Army Corps of Engineers says they have plenty of storage in the Garrison Dam, and there is no risk of a major flood event right now.