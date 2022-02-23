4R Home Thrift in Minot focuses mainly on selling items for your home, but there are a few jacket and coat options for people to buy.

Owner Gregory Rousey says the store gets clothing donations but doesn’t sell a lot, so clothing has mainly been given away to churches and charities since 2019.

A month and a half ago, due to a surplus, individuals could start picking up free clothing.

They are limited to the amount of bags they can take, but they can get more daily.

“Individuals can take two bags and they have to take it away from the premises,” said Rousey. “They can’t go through it all here, but we do go through the clothes. We get rid of anything that’s unserviceable, so they’re all serviceable. But it’s kind of a grab bag, so you never know what you’re gonna get.”

4R Home Thrift also allows customers to donate $1 for each purchase over $5 to one of two local causes, which change each month.

Rousey says each cause receives between four and $400-500.