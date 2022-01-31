Things are moving ahead with the transfer of Minot’s interest in the Intermodal Port into private hands after the city council approved a business incentive agreement for that purpose.

The agreement with Logistics Park of North Dakota, a subsidiary of the Minot Area Chamber EDC, will see the company pay for and operate the intermodal as long as terms and conditions are met over a 10 year period.

The port will make it easier for the agriculture and energy industries to move goods via different transportation modes directly from Minot.

MACEDC President John MacMartin says cutting down on the number of connecting points in transporting goods saves the industry some fees and charges.

“This logistics park gives us more direct access to markets around the world because the product will get loaded here, it will go to the northwest sea portal line which is the port complex in Seattle-Tacoma combined and then it will be put on a ship and taken overseas and it can go to a variety of places,” he said.

The chamber hopes to attract value-added agriculture businesses to its industrial park near the port creating more jobs in the Minot area.