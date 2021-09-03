Minot traffic engineer says new adaptive crosswalks are ‘inviting to everybody’

The City of Minot is making improvements to make the city accessible for all.

Last December, four buttons with Accessible Pedestrian Signals were installed at the intersection of 16th and 31st.

Accessible Pedestrian Signals make sounds letting people who are blind or have low vision know where the button is to push, and also when it’s safe or not to cross.

Traffic Engineer Stephen Joersz says the signals are beneficial for general safety.

The biggest issue with installing the new system was the product delay — it took five months.

Joersz says the city has more improvements planned to improved accessibility.

“Part of that improvement is an ADA improvement as well,” said Joersz. “So we’ll be doing the ramps all along this corridor. We’ll be relocating this push button as well as the push-button across the street and make it more friendly, inviting to everybody.”

The cost of installing the four APS buttons at the intersection was a little less than $8,000.