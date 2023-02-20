BERTHOLD, N.D. (KXNET) — A man from Minot was arrested on February 20 after a search of his vehicle indicated he was in possession of illegal narcotics.

According to a Facebook post from the Berthold Police Department, early on Monday morning, officers conducted a traffic stop for a fully-loaded semi truck with a trail.

The driver refused to stop the truck but was pursued, and the driver was eventually arrested after the vehicle came to a halt.

The driver of the truck — a 53-year-old man — was observed to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was taken to the Ward County Jail, where he is currently being charged with felony possession of methamphetamine second offense, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, and reckless driving.