MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot is now utilizing a new utility billing system.

City utility customers who use electronic bank transfers or recurring credit card payments must create an account in the new system, according to a press release.. Under the new system, customers have options to view a bill online, link a bank account for auto-pay, link a credit card for recurring payments and more.

Customers can still pay bills by mail and phone or drop off payments at various locations, including City Hall.