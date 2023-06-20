MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month, and June 27 marks National PTSD Awareness Day. It was chosen to honor Army Staff Sgt. Joe Biel, of the North Dakota National Guard, who had PTSD, and died by suicide in 2007.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 5% of adults in the country suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, in any given year. And veterans are also more likely to have PTSD than civilians — especially those who were deployed in a war zone. That’s where organizations like the Minot Vet Center come in to help.

“There are some people who are maybe ashamed of that,” said Vet Center Outreach Specialist, Ric Gutierrez. “Don’t be ashamed of it. Some of us have it. And I think it’s really, it’s a very good idea to go seek help, because it will help you. Really, it could affect your work relationships as well as your personal relationships.”

The Minot Vet Center offers a variety of services to service members and veterans, including counseling services, mental health care, and PTSD care.

“In our office, we provide readjustment counseling at no cost, so it’s 100% free,” Gutierrez continued. “We see servicemen as well as veterans. Unlike the VA, there are some veterans who may have copays for doctors or medications. Ours is 100% free. We specialize more in the MST, which is the military sexual trauma survivors, as well as the combat veteran. However, we will see in-service men, veterans, for whatever they need.”

Gutierrez says PTSD can affect people of all ages and backgrounds.

“It could happen to service members. It could happen to veterans. It could happen to children or could be really anybody, I mean your neighbor or a family member, unfortunately. It’s just something that could happen. something that could trigger it. There could’ve been an experience from years ago that causes it,” said Gutierrez.

The Minot Vet Center also hosts PTSD Awareness walks which serve as a way to make people more aware of PTSD, what it looks like, and the need for treatment.

The Minot Vet Center will be hosting PTSD Awareness Walks in Williston, Minot, and Bottineau.

This will be the fifth annual walk in Minot and the first in Williston and Bottineau. The locations and dates for the walks are as follows. Each walk begins at 6 p.m. in their respective areas.

Williston: Spring Lake Park — Thursday, June 22

Spring Lake Park — Thursday, June 22 Minot: Oak Park Shelter 7 — Tuesday, June 27

Oak Park Shelter 7 — Tuesday, June 27 Bottineau: Forestry Park — Thursday, June 29