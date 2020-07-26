Minot Vet Center plans to hold Korean War program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday marks the 67th anniversary of the end of the Korean War and the Minot Vet Center plans to recognize those who fought.

The FREE event will be this Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Center in Minot.

A veterans outreach program specialist tells KX News this war is often forgotten about because it took place between World War 2 and the Vietnam War.

So, to help bring awareness, and to honor those who went to war, like any other the veterans center decided to host this event.

“It is the ‘Forgotten War’ and for me I’m very passionate about it because I am a combat vet and it’s just going to bring awareness for all who are unfamiliar with the Korean War.” Veterans Outreach Program Specialists Ric Gutierrez said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Kits for the Homeless

A ride for suicide prevention

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-25-20

Robert One Minute 7-25

New Sign Rules

7-25 COVID-19 ND Watch

Summer Collegiate Baseball

Babe Ruth Baseball

Friday, July 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sidewalk Sale

Facility Update

Seeking Donations

Class Ring

Drive-In Movies

Becca Tschetter

Lillian's Closing

Smarter Highways

Pet Safety

Drive-Thru Testing

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/24

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss