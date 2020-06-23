Minot Veterans Center bringing awareness to PTSD with a walk

The Minot Veterans Center’s second annual PTSD walk is happening this Thursday starting at 6 p.m. at Minot’s Oak Park.

Local agencies will host informational booths to reach out to people experiencing post-traumatic stress, and answer questions people might have.

No registration is required, just come as you are.

“A lot of people associate PTSD with military or veterans, however, there’s a lot of people who aren’t a part of that affiliation that have PTSD. It’s also a day to remember Staff Sergeant Joe Bill who was a North Dakotan soldier who committed suicide,” Ric Gutierrez said.

Organizers ask that you practice social distancing guidelines at the event.