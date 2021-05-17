Minot VFW Post 753 celebrates 100th anniversary

It’s rare these days to find a VFW celebrating its 100th anniversary. What’s even rarer is to find one celebrating in the same building — but VFW Post 753 is doing just that.

“It’s quite an honor to be the post commander at this point in time. I didn’t know that I would be at this position at this point in time. I take it very serious and humbling and you know I’m just proud to be a part of it,” said Trent Thomas, post commander at Post 753.

Thomas is just one of about 460 VFW members for Post 753.

“It’s a really good mix. Couple Navy guys, and Army guys and yeah. We can all make fun of each other but nobody else can make fun of us as a whole,” Thomas said.

He says he joined this one four years ago because of the friendship and camaraderie.

“There’s not a lot of ‘war stories’ if you will, but it’s just more of a, like, brotherhood,” Thomas said.

The post’s quartermaster says he got involved two years ago after seeing how the organization stepped up to help out during the death of an airman.

“We had about five or six guys that couldn’t afford to go and see him before he was buried. So, we reached out to the VFW and without any question and without asking for anything, they gave us the money to get all of them down there. It was just probably one of the most heartfelt things I’ve ever seen come from a community,” said Robert Meagher, quartermaster at Post 753.

Thomas says over the last year, the VFW has done a lot for the community — like contributing $20,000 to local organizations like the Boy Scouts and Warriors on the Water.

“We love the community. We’re going to be here for a long time, after this 100 years and anything that we can do for our community, we want to be a part of it,” Meagher said.

Meagher says if you want to stop by and see some of the post’s history, or to just chat with some veterans, everyone is welcome.

The family-friendly party is this Saturday, May 22 at noon.

There will be food, drinks and some vehicles from the Air Force Base that people can sit in.