Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Minot, Ward County officials to hold weekly briefings to discuss COVID-19 response

Various government, school and health services representing Minot and Ward County will discuss the response to the COVID-19 outbreak during weekly Tuesday media briefings beginning today at 3:00 p.m. at Minot City Hall.

Minot city representatives, along with officials from Ward County, First District Health Unit, Minot Public Schools, Minot Chamber of Commerce, Trinity Health, and other groups will attend.

The weekly briefings will be used to update the public on current information and responses related to the coronavirus pandemic as it affects the Minot and Ward County areas.

The briefings will be streamed live on the city of Minot’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

They will also be streamed live on the KX News website.

According to North Dakota Department of Health numbers, Ward County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of the 34 currently reported in the state.

