Minot welcomes its new City Manager after former manager was fired

Local News
The Minot City Manager has been settling into his new position.

Harold Stewart accepted the position in November after a long interview process to replace the former manager, who was fired in April.

He recently moved to Minot from Missouri and says growing up in a military family actually had him living in the Magic City many years ago when he was only in elementary school.

Stewart has served as City Manager in 3 other cities across the country and says he’s not only happy to now serve in Minot but to bring his experience along with him to further push for a better all-around community.

“I look forward to a lot of community conversation, working with council members and staff and community leaders and envisioning what Minot will be for the future and then helping make that become a reality.” City Manager Harold Stewart said.

Stewart officially started in December and is under a 3-year contract.

To see Stewart’s interview with the council and his introductory interview, CLICK HERE.

