Minot’s Sewer Department will start its annual fire hydrant testing next week, and city officials don’t want you to be surprised by possible discoloration of your water.

There are roughly 2,300 public hydrants in the city. Crews inspected and tested about half of them in 2021 and will test the remaining hydrants this year starting May 23.

When hydrants are opened, or “flowed” as the city describes, iron deposits in the water lines are stirred up, which can cause a brown discoloration in the water. Minot officials say this condition is temporary and will correct itself in a few hours.

On the days when hydrants are flowed, officials recommend residents let their cold water

run for a short time to make sure it’s clear before using it. The water is safe to drink, but it is

recommended residents do not wash any white clothes when the hydrants in their area are

flushed.

There are several long-term benefits to the annual hydrant inspection and testing program, including ensuring the hydrants are in good working condition, reducing and removing iron deposits in water lines, and improving the overall quality of the city’s water system.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re encouraged to contact the Minot Water Department at 857-4150.