Minot will have a new police chief Feb. 1: John Klug

Minot Police Department Capt. John Klug has been hired as Minot’s new Chief of Police, effective Feb. 1.

Klug will replace current Police Chief Jason Olson, who is retiring Jan. 31.

Klug has been a member of the Minot Police Department for nearly 25 years and most recently served as Patrol Commander. He is a graduate of the Peace Officers Training Course and Northwestern University’s Police Staff and Command program. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in management and graduated from the FBI National Academy.

“I am excited for the challenges the new position will bring and for the opportunity to lead the men and women who work at the Minot Police Department,” Klug said. “I owe Chief Olson many thanks for his mentorship and the opportunities he has given me to advance my career. I hope to continue to bolster the excellent relationship we have with the community.”

Klug was among three finalists for the police chief position following a nationwide search to fill the job.

Klug will be officially sworn in during a pinning ceremony at the Feb. 3 Minot City Council meeting.