BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A Minot woman accused of purposefully crashing into a motorcyclist will no longer face an attempted murder charge in the case.

Dazechnae Willis is instead facing two other felony charges related to the 2019 crash that left a man with a traumatic brain injury. Willis was driving southbound on Highway 84 in her SUV truck, reportedly going over 100 miles an hour when she rear-ended Kelsey Schaefer on his motorcycle. Willis had her two children in the backseat at the time, and the impact sent Schaefer under the wheels of a semi-truck.

During a crash reconstruction investigation, they found that there was no braking involved at the time of the incident — and in fact, that she was accelerating.

“The driver of the motorcycle suffered some serious injury,” reported Burleigh County State Attorney, Julie Lawyer, “which required months of hospitalization and physical therapy. In fact, he’s still not the same to this day. He did have significant injuries. He lost consciousness, which is part of the definition of serious bodily injury, along with extreme pain and a brain injury.”

Willis was originally facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment charges — but Tuesday, the attempted murder charge was dismissed. Due to information found in Willis’ mental health evaluation, the State felt it could not prove intent on the attempted murder charge. However, in Tuesday’s court, Willis pleaded not guilty due to lack of criminal responsibility to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

“The court does find that it has jurisdiction in this case,” stated District Court Judge, Bonnie Storbakken, “and accepts the Not Guilty pleas that were entered by lack of criminal responsibility to both accounts. Both counts are Class E felonies.”

In the victim impact statement, Schaefer said that he can no longer hear, taste, or smell.

He said that he is happy she is finally being charged — but that it does not change who he is or pay for what she did.

The next court date is yet to be determined.