Minot woman accused of giving heroin to jail cellmate

MINOT AP- A Minot woman locked up at the Ward County Jail is accused of providing heroin to her cellmate who overdosed. The cellmate of 23-year-old Madison Lynn Endresen was revived by a correctional officer Sunday with an opioid overdose-reversing drug.

Court records show Endersen was arrested last month for violating probation on drug charges. Endresen faces charges that include possession of heroin with intent to deliver inside a correctional facility. She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.