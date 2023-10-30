MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A Minot woman was arrested on Monday for killing her boyfriend through the use of poison.

According to the Minot Police Department, a 51-year-old Minot man died on September 5, 2023, at a Bismarck hospital. The man was brought to Trinity Hospital and was later transferred to a Bismarck hospital, where he died. The results of the autopsy determined that poisoning was the cause of death.

Police believe the girlfriend, 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer, had financial motives to murder the man, and was charged with Class AA Felony Murder. She is currently being held at the Ward County Jail.

“This case was extremely complex,” said Investigations Commander Captain Dale Plessas in a press release. “Thank you to everyone who provided us with information that helped our investigators piece this together.”

This investigation is still ongoing.