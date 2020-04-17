Minot woman displays free cloth masks outside home for those in need

The CDC recommends the public to wear cloth face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but some people may not know where to find them.

Teresa Erie of Minot is providing an easy and safe way to get a cloth mask by providing a free display of them outside her home in the neighborhood of Prairie Bluffs.

“I had extra supplies and wanted to make them to give away to folks living in my area. A small contribution to this situation we are all in,” Erie said.

Erie started the display on Wednesday and has seen many of the masks gone by the evening.

“I keep adding as they disappear, and they are disappearing. I just got a donation of material and ribbon to keep going,” Erie said.

Erie says she just wants to help the community during this time in any way she can.