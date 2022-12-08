MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Everyone has that one thing that they like to collect, and one woman refuses to pass up this recognizable Christmas staple.

Deb Volk of Minot has been collecting nativity scenes for the past 40 years.

Now, she has well over 100 different nativity scenes, and they come from all over the world.

No distance is too far for Volk, as she has a number of scenes from several different continents.

Volk makes it a point to search for nativity scenes wherever she travels.

With the number of scenes Volk has, it takes her about four days to set up all of them.

“I’ve got one from Peru, I’ve got one from Bolivia, I’ve got one from Kenya, got another one from Bethlehem, so I’ve got some of those that are a little more unique in that respect,” said the nativity collector, Deb Volk.

It’s the reason for the season, and Volk says she doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon.