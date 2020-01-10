Minot Woman Helping Australia Wildlife

With the bushfires engulfing Australia, residents and wildlife officials have been doing all they can to preserve animals and keep them safe.

According to weforum.org, an estimated 480 million animals in New South Wales, Australia, where 15 million acres of land is engulfed in flames, are dead — but those numbers are increasing as bushfires strengthen, leaving people around the world emotional and in disbelief.

“I started to see some of the examples of the maps and just the scope of disaster that’s happening and my heart dropped because, what do you do?You feel hopeless. You’re all the way on the other side of the world. But once I saw there was a way to actually help more than just funneling money, something I could do with my own hands, I was really excited,” said Nicole Smith, Minot resident.

That excitement is what took her emotions and turned into something beneficial toward Australia wildlife, by way of a social media post by The Animal Rescue FreeCycle Craft Guild, where people around the world can donate knitted supplies and/or put together knitted items and ship them off — something Smith said she’s really good at.

“Seeing the post I learned that Australia was in desperate need of what they called medical items, which is different items that people could craft and so I looked at a few different ones and decided, I’m good at this. So I decided to make Joey pouches and so I kind of just started from there,” said Smith.

Doing this for more than 10 days, Smith got into the swing of things, but there are certain specifics to making the perfect pouch for the animals

“So if you look up the Animal Rescue Freecycle Craft Guild website or Facebook page, they have under their files all the different patterns for how you can help the animals,” said Smith.

“An example here you can print off, you cut them out, tape them together and then you have a really good guide. Many of them are very, very distressed. So it’s almost like swaddling a newborn baby. It gives them that comfort they need as well as the rounded edges makes them able to sleep. They need that pouch to survive. So this is why they are considered a medical item rather than just sending mass blankets somewhere.”

No worries, if you’re like many wanting to help but don’t think you can craft:

“There are thousands of people and I mean thousands, I think 23,000 the last time I checked, with examples. If you have questions they will answer them and they have videos. They have all these different ways for different types of learners on how to properly make these items,” said Smith.

Smith has begun teaching her girl scouts how to make animal pouches and encourages others in the community to hop on board.