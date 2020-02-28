Minot Woman Helping Supply Food for Men’s Winter Refuge

Every day, even here in North Dakota, people suffer from homelessness and hunger. There are shelters available to provide help, but sometimes their supplies run scarce.

Minot’s Men’s Winter Refuge is going on its sixth year helping homeless men get back on their feet and giving them a place to stay November through April.

“We are a private 501 C-3. So we’re funded solely by funds that we raise ourselves and grants that I write and we get incredible support from the community of Minot,” said Men’s Winter Refuge Executive Director Mike Zimmerman.

One supporter that stands out, in particular, is Kristen Dionne. Never before hearing about the Refuge until a month ago when she was stunned to hear something that changed her life.

“There were only two meals signed up for the month of January, and I pulled my calendar open and I was like, that can’t be real,” said Dionne.

She immediately took action by creating a meal train that would serve the 10 to 15 men that stay a night, seven days a week, during operation hours.

“How the meal train works are people will volunteer for a day and they can prepare the meal and have it hot and ready to go and delivered to the shelter directly between 6 and 6:30,” Dionne said.

It doesn’t have to be a cooked meal. It can be a monetary donation, a canned good donation or even just a gift card from a local restaurant. It’s all about just having a community effort.

“There’s a lot of opportunity in this community, whether it’s with the Men’s Winter Refuge or with another organization to get involved,” she said.

Zimmer said he agrees because it’s the little things that put smiles on everyone’s faces.

“The guys are just amazingly appreciative of the food and they’ve never really complained about my cooking, but the fact that they’re not eating my cooking every night now on a nightly basis, says a lot, and this meal train has just been amazing for our shelter,” Zimmer said.

