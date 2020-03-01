Minot Woman is Fighting For Better Community Health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, North Dakota is one of nine states where more than 35% of adults claim they’re obese.

In every other state, the percentage falls below 30%.

“I have a passion for personal development” Founder of Healthy Living Festival, Sarah Fast, says.

Sarah Fast is a professional health and wellness coach. She began following that passion when she noticed a trend of unhealthy eating habits around her home community in Minot and wanted to make a change.

“I really just kind of thought of different festivals and events that go on in bigger cities and I thought what could I bring back to Minot.” Fast, says.

She started the Healthy Living Festival. Each year more than 40 Health and Wellness services from the community come out to show how they can improve your lifestyle. Fast says she came up with this idea a year ago for one main reason to get people on the right track to a better lifestyle.

“It’s a start to get yourself out of your comfort zone and to come and see so much. There are chiropractors, massage therapists, yoga, there’s going to be different workouts, throughout the day. There are going to be so many different opportunities that are all aspects of wellness and living better.” she says.

One woman says she is a living testimony after attending the festival last year.

“Before going last year I really only knew about the gym, but with this, I came out I learned what services are provided and what products are available right here in Minot to help us all be healthier on all levels.” Assistant, Kristen Dionne, says.

Fast says that’s what it’s all about. She expects more than 800 people to attend this year.

“That’s my goal and my inspiration and I am really excited about it,” says Fast.