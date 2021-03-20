Minot woman uses curling to help women battling breast cancer

It doesn’t have to be October to bring awareness to breast cancer but one Minot woman is using the anniversary of beating breast cancer to help others do the same.

“Well, it’s interesting. If you’re going to have breast cancer have it during COVID right,” Kae Watson said.

Around this time last year, Watson was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

“There’s always that initial shock and I think I did what probably every woman would do, I cried. And then you just have to pick yourself up and go through the steps,” she said.

Watson says catching the cancer early meant she only had to have ten or so procedures before becoming cancer-free, but it still wasn’t easy.

“It’s a tough journey, I won’t lie about that, but it’s also an affirming journey because it’s events like this that allows someone like me to be able to look forward to life,” Watson said.

Which brings us to today, Watson, being a part of the Minot Curling Club decided she’d do something to help other women who are still putting up a fight against breast cancer by hosting her first-ever Curling for the Cure.

“What I found in going through this process is, you know, you have your medical bills and insurance pays what they pay, but there’s so many other expenses. Sometimes women can’t get back and forth to the doctor. Sometimes they need to either go to Minot or Bismarck and stay overnight and so this is what this event is about,” Watson said.

The event raises money by teaching women of all ages in the community how to curl and while most of the women in attendance were there for fun and support, to others, it meant a little more.

“My daughter had cancer when she was 18-years old and I’ve had many good friends that have had cancer and some have passed, sad to say, but it’s just in general so many people have had cancer or we know of somebody who’s had cancer and it’s just near to my heart,” Norma Boles said.

Watson says all of the proceeds will be kept within the Minot community and as for the future of the Curling for the Cure event:

“Oh my goodness, if it turns out like we believe it will, why not do it again,” Watson said.

Watson says if you or someone you know is battling breast cancer or recovering to contact her directly. 701-721-1912.