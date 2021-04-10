Minot woman looking to serve first responders with free meal, treats

A Minot woman is looking to show a little appreciation to those on the frontlines.

Tomorrow begins National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, a time to recognize those that are often the first-responders in an emergency.

As a way to celebrate here locally, Miranda Heisler is looking to gather people and restaurants together to serve free food and deliver treats to our 11 EMS, police, and fire crews.

So far Bear Scat, Dairy Queen, and Monty’s are chipping in.

Heisler says with all that our first responders have dealt with in the last year, alone, they deserve a little extra special thanks.

“With all the increase in fires and everything else we just wanted to take a little extra time to be able to show our appreciation for all of them,” Heisler said.