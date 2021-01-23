Minot woman makes history becoming one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the country

Since Boy Scouts of America altered their name to Scouts BSA to reflect the acceptance of girls nearly 2-years ago, females have been making major progress.

One Minot girl has taken advantage of the newly realized inclusiveness by reaching the pinnacle of scouts and etching her name in the history books.

Boy Scouts of America has over 2-million youth members between the ages of 11 and 18 in the U.S., and Margaret Huettl is a part of that number.

“I’ve had a lot of fun with it,” Huettl said.

Huettl joined scouting 2 years ago becoming a member of Troop 5401 in the Northern Lights Council which consists of troops in North Dakota and Minnesota.

“My experience in scouting has been life-changing. I’ve changed a lot as a person for the better,” she said.

Taking advantage of every experience that could be learned Huettl moved her way up the ranks.

“Scout rank, tenderfoot, second class, first class, star scout, life scout,” she said.

And most recently earning the badge of Eagle Scout the highest rank someone can achieve in scouting.

“Eagles have twenty Merit badges that they have to earn, but there’s other ones that you can do more than that. So there’s required Merit badges and there are elective ones that you can pick if you’re interested in like skating, you can do fire safety if that is an interest to you,” Huettl said.

But not only is it the highest rank and quite hard to achieve, it’s etched her name in the history books by being the first girl in North Dakota and in the Northern Lights Council to ever do so.

“Not only is it a great example of being an Eagle Scout itself within the program, for Margaret and you think of all the, I’m going to call them sisters, that have joined scouts over the years or wanted to join scouts over the years and didn’t have the opportunity until now they really look up to Margaret of what they truly can attain,” Troop 5401 Assistant Scout Master Jeremy Putt said.

“I hope that I inspire other girls to do the same thing because scouting is just one of the most incredible things ever and I’m very thankful for it,” Huettl said.

Huettl joins more than a few dozen other females across the country who’ve also earned their Eagle Scout badges, all stamping their names in the history books.

Huetll says she currently attends Minot State University where she studies Biology Education. She says she credits what she’s learned in Boy Scouts to her everyday success.