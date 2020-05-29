Minot woman recognized as ND Direct Support Professional of the year

More than 1 million people with disabilities rely on services provided by Direct Support Professionals.

One of these professionals in Minot was recognized for her work as the North Dakota D.S.P of the year.

For the past four years, Sammie Haider has spent her time helping her clients do everyday tasks, learn new things and sometimes just have a little fun.

Haider says the people she spends time with are her favorite part of the job.

“Seeing the people I work with succeed and just feeling their gratefulness and, just being able to be there making somebody else’s life better and happier,” Haider said.

