Minot woman using passion for crafting to help friend in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stories of compassion and giving are popular throughout the holiday season, and they keep coming. One Minot woman is doing what she can to help a close friend in need.

Sabine Price has spent her spare time in the past 20 years making handcrafted wreaths, especially during the Christmas season.

But this year, she is selling them with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit a coworker’s 11-month-old granddaughter, who is in need of a helmet to treat her Plagiocephaly, not covered by their insurance.

She says she loves crafting the wreaths and wanted to use her passion for something bigger than herself.

“It’s my favorite thing to do and if you get to do your favorite thing and help somebody at the same time it doesn’t get any better than that,” Price said.

She says the wreaths take about two hours to make.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

College hockey

NAHL

Badlands volunteers

Ray Christmas shopping

Surrey Mustangs Basketball

Local bar breaks curfew

Saturday, December 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Nursing home caroling

Supporting small businesses

Santa Run for RADD

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 12-12

Negligent homicide case going to trial

NAHL Hockey

NAHL Hockey

Kid Rodeo Champ

Bismarck Funeral Director Sees Effects of Pandemic First-Hand

MMA Fighter

Friday, December 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Jordyn Goldzweig

Camping Up

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss