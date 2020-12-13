Minot woman using passion for crafting to help friend in need

Stories of compassion and giving are popular throughout the holiday season, and they keep coming. One Minot woman is doing what she can to help a close friend in need.

Sabine Price has spent her spare time in the past 20 years making handcrafted wreaths, especially during the Christmas season.

But this year, she is selling them with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit a coworker’s 11-month-old granddaughter, who is in need of a helmet to treat her Plagiocephaly, not covered by their insurance.

She says she loves crafting the wreaths and wanted to use her passion for something bigger than herself.

“It’s my favorite thing to do and if you get to do your favorite thing and help somebody at the same time it doesn’t get any better than that,” Price said.

She says the wreaths take about two hours to make.