MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Flying B Construction has been doing a roof giveaway for the last five years. And the winner has just been announced.

Kari and Jim Porter were chosen as the giveaway winner on Wednesday.

They were nominated by Kari’s daughter, who lives in Tioga, and even drove up to Minot to be there for the big surprise.

Wayne Bontrager, the owner of Flying B Construction, says he hopes to start on the roof within the next two weeks.

He also says the Porters were a great choice because they were in need of a new roof.

“Oh, I love it. It’s a big thing for me. Every year, it gives me a lot of joy to give back to the community and then to involve a lot of other people and help spread that around. So, I love it,” said Bontrager.

“I can’t believe it. It’s like God is good and it’s Flag Day. We have a lot to be thankful for. I’m glad my kids nominated me. It’s going to save me some money,” said Kari Porter.

Kari Porter says it’s important to support local businesses, especially because they give back to the community in big ways like this.