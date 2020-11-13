Your Health First: Minot woman with Parkinson’s creates support group

“When I was first diagnosed there, I had no idea where to go and what to do,” said Parkinson’s advocate Holly Jacobs.

Jacobs, of Minot, calls herself a Parkinson’s Ambassador. She lives every day with the disease but has also made it her mission to help others like her in the community.

“I wanted to create a support group, system for those that are still young like myself that can get out and still do stuff but are still seeking support,” Jacobs said.

This is where the Shakin’ Parkinsons Up Support Group comes in. It’s a close-knit group that spends time chatting or exercising together at the Minot YMCA.

“We’ll do some fun things, like today we’ll play with balloons and still work on balance and coordination with all those activities so those are the two main things we really focus on is balance and coordination and as well as multitasking,” personal trainer for Delay the Disease exercise class Tanya Gillen said.

Some of the main symptoms of Parkinson’s are regression in coordination and balance, and one of Jacobs’ goals is to expand the already existing classes for those in her group.

“Any kind of exercise programming the key to staying with it is not getting bored so non-contact boxing and Taekwondo and I hope dancing somewhere along the line,” Jacobs said.

Recently, Jacobs and colleagues raised $1,000 for the YMCA to purchase equipment for these classes. Director of Program Services Tia Huber says will help to make everyone feel welcome.

“We really like to stop what could happen and help prevent future injuries or anything like that so that’s kind of what we’re all about is making sure those people have something,” Huber said.

Jacobs’ next plan is to create regular meetings for those with Parkinson’s to discuss their goals and struggles.

“I just really hope that we gather enough people to have the support group and I hope that we get all of our programming done,” Jacobs said.

She says she hopes to hold the support group meetings starting in January.

