Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot YMCA bringing Summer Unplugged event to families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s all about keeping kids active this summer and off their iPads.

Normally in July the Minot Family YMCA partners with other community organizations to host an event called Summer Unplugged which draws in about 200 families.

The event is geared toward getting kids out of the house and off the screen with a meal and outdoor activities.

It will look a bit different this year.

One staff member says they knew they still wanted to provide ways for families to unplug in light of the pandemic, but now they’ll bring the fun to their front doors.

“They can pick up or they can get it delivered to their house if they don’t have access to a vehicle or maybe the parents are working during that time and we’ll be able to drop that stuff off — the kids can pull everything out, do it on their own and we’re hoping that the kids are able to do it without the parents but they can also do it with the parents,” YMCA Director of Program Services Tia Klein said.

Right now, it’s only available for members of the YMCA but the organization plans to expand soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Hiring Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hiring Update"

New Exhibit Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Exhibit Open"

Project FindSafe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Project FindSafe"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/18"

Mandan Fatal Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Fatal Crash"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast"

Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Cool with variable clouds"

LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: KEEPING IT CHILL"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Police Misconduct Reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Misconduct Reports"

Second Wave of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Wave of COVID-19"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Summer Travel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Travel"

Clifton Appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clifton Appearance"

Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Cashwise BYBBQ Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Call for Special Session

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for Special Session"

Contact Tracing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Contact Tracing"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss