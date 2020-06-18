Minot YMCA bringing Summer Unplugged event to families

It’s all about keeping kids active this summer and off their iPads.

Normally in July the Minot Family YMCA partners with other community organizations to host an event called Summer Unplugged which draws in about 200 families.

The event is geared toward getting kids out of the house and off the screen with a meal and outdoor activities.

It will look a bit different this year.

One staff member says they knew they still wanted to provide ways for families to unplug in light of the pandemic, but now they’ll bring the fun to their front doors.

“They can pick up or they can get it delivered to their house if they don’t have access to a vehicle or maybe the parents are working during that time and we’ll be able to drop that stuff off — the kids can pull everything out, do it on their own and we’re hoping that the kids are able to do it without the parents but they can also do it with the parents,” YMCA Director of Program Services Tia Klein said.

Right now, it’s only available for members of the YMCA but the organization plans to expand soon.