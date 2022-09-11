MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A chance to test your stamina will also remembering those who gave their lives to save others.

YMCA in Minot wanted to pay homage to the fallen heroes from 9/11.

Organizers think it is important for people to understand exactly what the firefighters had to do on that day.

People can wear a weighted vest if they choose to but they can also do it with no vest or walk two miles.

The YMCA has already had people participate and expect more to participate on 9/11.

“We know that climbing stairs is hard after like ten minutes so it’s definitely something anyone can do and we do have alternate ways to do it as well, they can walk around the track for a least to miles. It’s approximately 2 miles to climb up 110 flights of stairs,” said YMCA Director of Program Services, Tia Huber.

Those who are wishing to participate, the Minot YMCA has set aside time until September 11.