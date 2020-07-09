Minot YMCA to begin phase one of re-opening daycare July 20

More facilities are deciding to expand their services as the state remains at the green, low-risk level for the North Dakota Smart Restart Plan.

One of them is the Minot Family YMCA, which is set to reopen its ‘In-Y’ daycare service on July 20.

The building will reopen in phases.

Only 10 children will be allowed in during each hour long session.

One staff member we spoke with says although it will look a little different, they’re excited to provide the service once again.

“We’re being flexible with those who come in and want to go to a one-hour class for us we’ll give them a little extra time in-between or right before and after the class to get done with their hour fitness class. We’ll just see how this first week goes,” YMCA Director of Program Services Tia Klein said.

She also says RSVP is recommended, but walk-ins can be taken if a spot is open.