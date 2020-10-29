Minot YMCA uses Economic Resiliency Grant to combat COVID-19

Coronavirus
With the help of some federal dollars, the Minot YMCA has some new equipment to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Minot YMCA was awarded close to $70,000 through North Dakota’s Economic Resiliency Grant. They used the funds to install UV air purifiers that reduce viruses, bacteria and mold.

The executive director says they lost close to 2,000 members when they re-opened. He says this is just one step to show members the steps they are taking to keep everyone safe.

“The whole idea of the grant program was to get people to feel comfortable to come into the business and that is exactly what this does,” said Executive Director Roger Mazurek.

The air systems are in high-traffic zones like the workout room, children’s area and group exercise rooms. They also used the money to purchase two foggers.

